Bollywood Newswrap, June 12: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's love for animals; Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh being on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Today marks the 12th day of June 2024 and there is not a single day goes by when the Bollywood industry is abuzz with exciting film updates, gossip, and new announcements.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's love for animals melting our hearts to Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting to Diljit Dosanjh being on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, a lot happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 12, 2024

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's love for animals is too cute to miss

A video on Instagram shows, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor peeking out of their Range Rover’s window as she took a glance at a street pet dog. The video shared by a fan page expressed, “Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents.”

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to Diljit Dosanjh to be on The Tonight Show

Diljit Dosanjh is set to be on Jimmy Fallon's popular chat show The Tonight Show. Making the big announcement, Diljit penned on his Instagram account, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD." To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Ufffff,” followed by two party-popper and red-heart emojis.

3. Salman Khan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and more attend Amol Kale's funeral

Advertisement

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the USA. His funeral took place today, June 12 in Mumbai and it was graced by Salman Khan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Sonu Sood, and more.

4. Karan Johar takes a dig at actors as he discusses entourage costs

At the trailer launch event of Kill, Karan Johar opened up about the entourage costs that are rising in the industry. He said, "Entourage cost is the least of our problems. It's the main remuneration of the actor that has to be looked at again." KJo also added that it will eventually cause a lot of damage to the entire system and the ecosystem.

5. Alia Bhatt praises Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt re-shared the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD and praised it. Tagging all the actors in the film including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and the director Nag Ashwin, the actress wrote, “this looks unreal,” followed by a clap emoji.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion to Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj