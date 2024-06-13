Bollywood Newswrap, June 13: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates Kiara Advani's 10 years in industry; Salman Khan's statement regarding house firing case

Like every day, today, June 13, the Bollywood industry was graced by many important news. There's no need to worry if you missed any news as Pinkvilla is here to save you with the list of top news.

From Sidharth Malhotra celebrating his wife Kiara Advani's 10 years in the industry to Salman Khan's statement regarding the house firing case, many news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 13, 2024

1. Sidharth Malhotra celebrates wife Kiara Advani's 10 years in film industry

Kiara Advani completed 10 years in the film industry today. A proud husband Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet note for his lady love to celebrate the special day. He wrote, "Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining."

2. Salman Khan's statement regarding house firing case

Mumbai Police recorded statements of Salman Khan regarding the house firing case. In the statement, the actor confessed to waking up to bullet sounds on April 14. He told cops that he woke up hearing the gunfire but when he went to his gallery after getting a sense of what happened, he didn’t find anyone outside.

3. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra gets new release date

Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra was supposed to be released in September 2024. But today, it has been revealed that Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer is set for an October release. The film will hit theaters on 11th October.

Advertisement

4. Bombay HC asks makers of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar to delete Karan Johar’s name from title, movie

A PTI report mentioned that in an interim order on Thursday, June 13, the Bombay High Court restrained the makers of the movie Shaadi ke Director Karan aur Johar from using filmmaker Karan Johar's name and his personal attributes in the title and movie. They added that this unauthorized use violated his fundamental rights.

5. Release of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj postponed

According to ETimes, the Gujarat High Court ordered a stay on Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's film Maharaj release. The movie's release has now been postponed as the court has issued a stay order on the film until June 18.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor goes ‘wooo’ after rumored beau Vedang Raina announces new release date of Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt