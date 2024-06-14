Bollywood Newswrap, June 14: Anushka Sharma enjoys ice cream date with daughter Vamika; Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 release date OUT

Before we welcome a new day, below is the list to revisit all the important stories in Bollywood that made headlines today, June 14.

From a video showing Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika enjoying ice creams to the makers of Stree 2 announcing the release date, a lot happened in the industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 14, 2024

1. Vamika's ice cream date with mommy Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's childhood friend posted a video of the actress along with her daughter Vamika from New York. In the video, we can see the mother-daughter duo having fun with the friend while enjoying ice cream. as they were having an ice cream date in New York.

2. Stree 2 release date announced

Maddock Films shared a small clip on their official Instagram handle and announced that Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be released on Independence Day, August 15. Sharing this announcement, the makers wrote, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!” On the other hand, the teaser for the film was released in theaters during the Munjya screening.

3. TVF organizes Panchayat Season 3 success party

After Panchayat Season 3 received a lot of love, TVF organized a success party in the city. At the event, Pradhan Ji aka Raghubir Yadav, Prahladcha aka Faisal Malik, Binod aka Ashok Pathak, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, and others were seen attending the it and posed together.

Advertisement

4. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif extend birthday wishes to Sharvari Wagh

Sunny Kaushal wished his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh a happy birthday as he wrote, “Happy birthday sharu @sharvari" and posted a picture of a billboard featuring her having a sticker of a crown saying ‘Birthday Girl’ over her head. Vicky Kaushal also sent his wish through his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared a poster of Sharvari and wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Sharvari, have the best year; and never stop being the last person on the dance floor.”

5. Inside glimpses of Aamir Khan with Ammi from her 90th birthday

Inside glimpses of Aamir Khan and his family from the actor's mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebration went viral on social media. In the candid pictures, Aamir can be seen sitting with his mom and celebrating the special day. Click here to see the pics.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor for Animal to Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion, 8 actors who took body transformation to another level