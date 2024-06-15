Bollywood Newswrap, June 15: Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu on birthday; Pahlaj Nihalani confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

There’s always something happening in B-town. Like every day, June 15 was also a day full of news and updates that an ardent Bollywood junkie should not miss. Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet birthday note for her mother, Madhu Chopra, while Sonakshi Sinha’s uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, confirmed her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

If you have missed all these big updates from Tinsel Town, then fret not. Here’s all that happened in showbiz on June 15.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 15, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra on her birthday

On June 15, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday. A while ago, the global sensation took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the bash featuring her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

PeeCee also penned a note for her that read, “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

2. Pahlaj Nihalani confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Rumor has it that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are going to be married on June 23 in Mumbai. While the alleged lovebirds have been tight-lipped about it, Sinha’s uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, confirmed the news to Zoom.

While talking to the publication, the ‘mama’ expressed his happiness and showered the rumored couple with good wishes. While he hasn’t discussed it with Shatrughan Sinha, Nihalani stated that he will have a discussion with the veteran actor once he is back in the city. “He is supposed to come to Delhi for a swearing-in ceremony, which is slated for June 18,” said Nihalani.

3. Ranveer Singh misses wifey Deepika Padukone at Alibaug vacation

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to become parents in September 2024. But before taking on daddy duties, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is enjoying a short trip to Alibaug. Shobhaa De caught the actor enjoying ‘me time’ in a café in the coastal town.

She also dropped a selfie with Singh and stated that the actor is aiming to gain 15 kilograms for his new role in his upcoming project. The writer also called him "charming, natural, and unfailingly polite."

4. Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya’s unseen clip from Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding goes viral

Last month, several B-town stars were onboard a luxurious cruise to celebrate the second pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were also a part of the festivities, and a video shared by Orry is proof.

In the compilation of the unseen clips, fans spotted Janhvi and Shikhar having a gala time together. It also featured Boney Kapoor, who, according to Orry, looked like a "red hot chili pepper." Veer Pahariya and Manushi Chhillar were also spotted in the video.

5. Kartik Aaryan opens up on having kids

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy with Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opened up about his plans to have kids. While talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he stated that it all depends on the mindset of his future partner. “I think ye dono ka mutual decision hona chahiye life mein,” the actor added.

