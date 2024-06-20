Bollywood Newswrap, June 20: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh jet off to London; Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3 trailer out

On June 20, we got several important news from the Bollywood industry. From parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off to London to the makers of Mirzapur dropping the trailer of its third season, a lot happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 20, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off to London

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to London early in the morning on June 20. The couple was spotted at the airport as they arrived hand-in-hand. The video shows Ranveer stepping out first and then coming to open the car door for Deepika, helping her get down safely.

Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in black as the Pathaan actress donned a black bodycon dress paired with a black shirt, cool shades, and white sneakers while the Don 3 actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black jeans.

2. Mirzapur 3 trailer out

After a long wait, the trailer of Mirzapur 3 was released. In the video, Guddu Pandit (portrayed by Ali Fazal) can be seen consolidating his authority in Purvanchal, supported by Shweta Tripathi's character. Rasika Duggal, earlier associated with Pankaj Tripathi's character, is now aligned with Guddu, as depicted in the previous season.

Tripathi's character makes an appearance towards the end and he is heard saying, “Hum wo karwayenge jo Purvanchgal ke itihaas mein aaj tak nai hua. (Now it’s time to do what has never been done in Purvanchal.)” Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Prime Video captioned, “Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai.” Meanwhile, the third season will be released on July 5.

Advertisement

3. Salman Khan, Atlee and Sun Pictures in talks for a mega two-hero actioner

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Salman Khan and Atlee are discussing a feature film, which will be produced by Sun Pictures. “Salman Khan and Atlee have been bonding with each other for the last 1 year, and have discussed a lot of ideas for a potential collaboration. The conversations are moving in the right direction as there’s a subject that has aligned with the synergies of both Salman and Atlee. It’s a yes in principle from Salman Khan and the director is presently working on the screenplay,” revealed a source close to the development.

4. Farhan Akhtar reacts to excitement around Mirzapur 3 and Don 3

At the trailer launch of Mirzapur 3, the producer Farhan Akhtar opened up about the excitement of the new season and also Don 3.

Farhan added that Mirzapur is a phenomenal show considering the way it has made a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. He said that wherever he goes people always ask him 2-3 questions. "Ek poochte hain ke 'tum yahaan kya kar rahe ho?' Uske baad poochte hain ke 'Don 3 kabhi aayegi' aur 'Mirzapur 3 kabhi aayegi?'" (The first one is, 'What are you doing here?', then they ask, 'When is Don 3 and Mirzapur 3 coming?') He concluded by saying, "These are the questions that I get so really very happy that it's finally happening."

Advertisement

5. Zaheer Iqbal spotted outside salon ahead of wedding with Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal was spotted outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai as he was preparing himself for his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha. Meanwhile, according to reports, they are set to tie the knot on June 23.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Isha Koppikar breaks silence on casting couch experience at 18; reveals one A-lister actor wanted to meet her alone