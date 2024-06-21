Bollywood Newswrap, June 21: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pre-wedding festivities kickstart; Deepika Padukone's trainer reveals her fitness routine during pregnancy

On June 21, we saw several important news took place. From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted to Deepika Padukone's trainer revealing her fitness routine during pregnancy, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news.

List of top 5 Bollywood news of June 21, 2024

1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding festivities begin

According to reports, the Haldi ceremony of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took place on June 20. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted as the couple's friends and family members shared pictures with hands filled with mehendi designs. Not only this but also the first look from the couple's Mehendi ceremony also surfaced today, June 21.

A picture from last night’s celebration featuring the two families has surfaced on the internet where we can see Sonakshi Sinha right at the front in white attire, clicking a selfie. The bride-to-be is glowing, and we cannot stop looking at her.

2. Deepika Padukone's trainer reveals her fitness routine during pregnancy

Talking to NDTV Swirlster, celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani opened up about Deepika Padukone's fitness routine during her pregnancy. She said they are looking at the training holistically as the actress is carrying a child. They are going through a pre-natal routine with her, ensuring every trimester is different, preparing for a healthy baby, and ensuring she is at her best through pregnancy.

3. Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj finally released

The Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order on the film Maharaj. Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's period drama is now streaming on Netflix.

“This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines…The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated,” the court said.

4. Anupam Kher opens up about his Mumbai office robbery incident

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher revealed that the thieves targeted his oldest office in Mumbai, where he had initially established his acting school, Actor Prepares. The burglars managed to break into both the grilled door and another door, making away with the entire office safe.

The actor continued, “The safe had more than Rs 4 lakh in cash, and a bag containing the negatives of my production Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara (2005)". Anupam Kher also mentioned that as it is an old building, the police had to rely on CCTV footage from a neighboring building. Fortunately, they have obtained some visuals of the two individuals involved.

5. Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail will be screened at the closing night of the Shanghai Film Festival on Sunday (June 23). The 2024 edition of the film festival began on June 14.

Vikrant will be attending the screening; however, the statement mentioned that it is not clear who else will be traveling to the film festival for the screening. “The screening of 12th Fail in Shanghai Film Festival and Vikrant Massey's attendance at the screening highlights the film's ongoing success and the significant impact it has had worldwide,” read the statement.

