Bollywood Newswrap, June 22: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal prepare for wedding; audio recovered in Salman Khan’s firing case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of firing.

Like any other day, June 22 was also filled with a lot of news from B-town. While preparations are in full swing ahead of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, a new update on Salman Khan’s Mumbai house firing case has surfaced online.

Daddy-to-be Ranveer Singh also gushed over his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone. If you have missed all these big Bollywood news, then here’s a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 22, 2024:

1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal make an appearance ahead of their wedding

After returning from their bachelor bash, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started prepping for their wedding, which is happening in Mumbai on June 23. Ahead of their big day, the couple was spotted.

While the Double XL actress was busy taking part in her Mehendi and other pre-wedding functions, the Notebook actor was out and about running some last-minute errands with his acquaintances. Sona also gave a peek into her bridal glow and minimal henna design.

2. Audio recovered in Salman Khan’s firing case

On April 14, 2024, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan Galaxy apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. A new update on this case suggests that the audio recording found in possession of the arrested suspects is of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

A report in ANI revealed that the audio matches the samples retained by the investigating agency. Earlier, Bishnoi took responsibility for the shooting outside the Tiger 3 star’s residence.

3. Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s new pictures

Deepika Padukone recently made a public appearance and flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Ahead of the event, she posted some adorable images on her social media. A while ago, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, took to his Instagram stories and showered his love on his pregnant wife.

The Gunday actor dropped a video with multiple images of the Fighter actress looking stunning in her look. He used KOAD's I Had the Biggest Crush track in the background to express his emotions perfectly and added a cute emoji.

4. Priyanka Chopra drops a clip of daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting her next Hollywood project, The Bluff. However, that hasn’t stopped her from spending some quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier today, the global sensation from an adorable clip featuring her daughter and mom, Madhu Chopra.

She captioned the video, “My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated . Miss you gaga @nickjonas . Can’t wait til you’re here.”

5. Sara Ali Khan opens up about Anant-Radhika's Jamnagar pre-wedding

Sara Ali Khan was among the several national and international celebs who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year. Sharing details about the grand 3-day event, the Kedarnath actress joked that guests were served gold with rotis, and they ate it.

She added that it was a “very nice, lovely, warm, hospitable event.” For the unknown, Sara went to school with Anant and saw Radhika grow up. She also praised the Ambanis for being warm and welcoming.

