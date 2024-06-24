Bollywood Newswrap, June 24: Inside clips of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception; possibility of Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory season 4

On June 24, a lot happened in the industry. From inside glimpses from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception to Kota Factory Season 4's possibility, several news made headlines today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 24, 2024

1. Inside clips of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered marriage on June 23 and a grand reception on the same day. Various inside glimpses from the reception surfaced on social media. The newlyweds cut a 4-tier cake and danced on Mast Mast Nain to Rekha, blessing Sonakshi and Zaheer; the wedding reception was a star-studded affair.

2. Is Kota Factory Season 4 on the cards?

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Pratish Mehta opened up about the possibility of Kota Factory Season 4. He said that they have been walking on the same trajectory, and if the show is sanctioned for a fourth season, the team will indeed follow the same path and make it as relatable as possible.

"Our audience, the ones who are now in the Kota pool and the ones who have passed out of it, that is the best part about Kota Factory," Mehta added.

3. Vicky Kaushal shares Bad Newz trailer release update

Vicky Kaushal shared a video of a popular Instagram trend and merged it with a funny video of him to update the trailer release of Bad Newz. Sharing the video, he captioned the post, “Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz."

4. Luv Sinha reacts to his absence from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

When Luv Sinha was asked about his absence from sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, he said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking."

5. Nita Ambani offers invitation card for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding to Lord Shiva in Varanasi

Nita Ambani took the first wedding card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to invite the god as she visited Varanasi. In a video shared by ANI, she can be seen speaking about the same where she quoted in Hindi, “Right now, I’m going for the darshan of Bholenath, and after that, I will perform ‘Ganga Aarti’ so I am very excited. Today, I have brought the invitation letter of my Anant and Radhika’s wedding to offer in the feet of the lord.”

