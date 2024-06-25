Bollywood Newswrap, June 25: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's love-filled PICS; Richa Chadha backs Deepika Padukone as she gets called out for wearing heels during pregnancy

In this busy life, we often tend to miss out on updating ourselves with entertainment news. Like every day, today, June 25, also brought several exciting news from the industry that are hard to miss.

From Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal sharing new pictures to Richa Chadha coming out in support of Deepika Padukone amid pregnancy, a lot happened in the B-town.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 25, 2024

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's unseen pictures

Days after their wedding, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a series of pictures. The couple can be seen in their wedding reception look. The new bride wore a gorgeous red Banarsi saree, while the groom looked dapper in a short white kurta shirt that he paired with white pants.

Sharing these pictures, they wrote a heartfelt message. Their note read, “it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is.”

2. Richa Chadha comes out in support of Deepika Padukone

At the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, the mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore a black dress and paired with high heels. One user on Instagram called her out for wearing heels during pregnancy, especially when she was already tall.

Advertisement

In response, another influencer made a reel in which she backed Deepika and said that the actress did not need others to tell her what she should wear as she wasn't a child. Actress Richa Chadha, who is pregnant herself, commented under the reel, stating, “no uterus, no gyaan (no uterus, no opinion).”

3. Alia Bhatt drops new pictures with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from Anany Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding featuring herself and her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The post gave a peek into the masquerade party from the celebration. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "sunset club." Reacting to the post, Alia's mother wrote, "Stunnnnnningggggg." Her post received a lot of love from fans as well.

4. Kussh Sinha reveals he attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Kussh Sinha expressed his disappointment over “inaccurate information” being published and revealed that attended sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Calling it 'a sensitive time for the family', Kussh further addressed the speculations around his absence from the reception. “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there,” he added.

Advertisement

5. Stree 2 teaser releases

Stree 2 teaser starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released by the makers. The teaser begins with the inauguration of Stree's new giant statue in Chanderi town. Beneath the idol, one can see the text ‘O Stree Raksha Karna' written.

The teaser also shows Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee come together. On the other hand, the Stree 2 teaser also gives a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia. She is all set to make a cameo for a peppy dance number.

Meanwhile, directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2, which was earlier scheduled for a June 14 release, will now hit theaters on August 15 on Independence Day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Orry says he would like to keep mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in his bag and the reason is on-point