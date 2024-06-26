Bollywood Newswrap, June 26: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's silver themed wedding invitation card; Varun Dhawan's Baby John release date out

The entertainment industry never goes without news as incidents take place one after another every day. Today, on June 26, news like Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation card surfaced, Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John's release date revealed, and many more graced the industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 26, 2024

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation card

The wedding invitation card for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's July wedding surfaced on social media. The video shows a red box with a door, opening to the invitation enclosed in it. A silver mandir decorated with yellow LED lights inside can be seen. It also features idols of Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga. Furthermore, we can also see the mandir adorned with tiny bells and a dome with striking carvings. Notably, the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

2. Baby John's release date revealed

The makers of Baby John took to their social media platforms and shared a new poster featuring lead actor Varun Dhawan to announce the release date of the film. In the poster, Varun can be seen in an intense avatar flaunting his long hair and bearded look. He held a knife as he was surrounded by a crowd holding weapons.

The poster revealed the new release date, stating, “Dec 25 Releasing Worldwide,” while the caption mentioned, “Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th.”

3. Karisma Kapoor drops then and now glimpses with parents Randhir Kapoor-Babita in gratitude post

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In the clip, two pictures are showcasing the then and now glimpses of the actress with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Through this post, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who wished her happy birthday. Sharing the video, she wrote, "1st birthday to 50th Grateful Thank you everyone for all the love and good wishes."

4. Shatrughan Sinha drops inside glimpses from Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped several inside glimpses of her daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. One video shows them interacting with veteran actress Rekha. There were pictures of the couple as well as Poonam Sinha and other guests. Another video showed Sonakshi getting emotional after the jaimala during her wedding ceremony. The tweet read, “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.”

5. Netizens think Sonakshi Sinha got engaged to her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal in 2022

In May 2022, Sonakshi Sinha shared three posts on her Instagram handle where she was seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring while striking stunning poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU (accompanied by pointing finger towards the viewer emoji) Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!,” accompanied by three red-heart emojis. Days after her marriage to Zaheer, eagle-eyed fans found this post of the actress and they speculated that their engagement was done in 2022 by seeing the diamond ring.

