Bollywood Newswrap, June 27: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal drop heartwarming video; Priyanka Chopra's latest post ft Nick Jonas, Malti

On the 27th of June 2024, a lot happened in the industry. From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal sharing their first video post-marriage to Priyanka Chopra's latest post featuring Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 27, 2024

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's heartwarming video

Days after their wedding, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped the first video on their Instagram handles. From the emotional moments to happy scenes, the video captured everything about the 'chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar.' With the video, the couple also penned a heartwarming message in the caption.

2. Priyanka Chopra drops post ft. Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra dropped several pictures featuring herself from the shooting place, getting a hug from her husband Nick Jonas, her leg injuries, and also Nick sharing a heartwarming moment with their daughter Malti Marie. Her post also gave a glimpse of her mother Madhu Chopra.

3. Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari's latest pictures

Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram account and dropped several images of herself enjoying the monsoon season. To her post, Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped a like and commented on a fire heart sticker on which "Looking Good" is written. Reacting to his comment, Palak left an emotional face emoji.

4. Aamir Khan purchases luxury property in Mumbai worth Rs. 9.7 crore

According to the Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan has purchased a luxury property in the posh area of Mumbai, Pali Hill. He has made an investment of over ₹9 crore. According to property registration documents accessed and analyzed by SquareYards.com, the actor acquired this prestigious property for Rs. 9.75 crore.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan's London vacay pictures ft. 'photobomber' Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures from her London vacation. In the photo dump, the actress looked stunning in a teal monokini with open hair and stylish black sunglasses. One of the pictures also features her husband, Saif Ali Khan, who accidentally photobombed the snap. Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, “For me it’s the one with the photobomber,” followed by two smiling faces and red-heart emojis.

