Bollywood Newswrap, June 5: Sharmin Segal on facing trolls for Heeramandi role; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visit under-construction house with Raha

As we bid adieu to June 5, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that made it to the Top section.

From Sharmin Segal breaking silence on whether trolling affected her mental health to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha visiting their under-construction house, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 5, 2024

1. Sharmin Segal on whether trolls affected her mental health or not

Sharmin Segal has been dealing with negative comments since the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress broke her silence and shared whether the trolls affected her mental health or not. She said, “I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions."

2. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor visit their under-construction house

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha Kapoor and the actress' sister Shaheen Bhatt visited the site of the couple's under-construction house in the new car. The video of them checking on the site went viral on social media.

Advertisement

3. Hema Malini writes gratitude note for winning the Lok Sabha Election from Mathura

Hema Malini won the election in UP’s Mathura constituency for a third consecutive term by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes. Expressing her happiness, she penned a long gratitude note on her Instagram account. A part of her message read, "I thank each and every Brijwasi in Mathura who is responsible for my getting elected for the third term All the excellent Karyakartas who worked tirelessly for me, toiling day and night, forgetting all else except to put their best effort to seeing me win with a big margin I also thank all the MLAs who have worked round the clock for this victory."

4. Priyanka Chopra drops cute pictures of her daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from The Bluff sets flaunting her HMU skills. One of the photographs also features the mother-daughter duo holding the mannequin with a wig placed on it.

Advertisement

5. Sonakshi Sinha congratulates dad Shatrughan Sinha on Lok Sabha Election win from Asansol

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonakshi Sinha shared a happy picture of dad Shatrughan Sinha as he won from Asansol in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Expressing her excitement, she congratulated her dad and penned, "That victorious smile."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vedang Raina and rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor unite for a fun ‘betrayal’ reel ft Aaliyah-Shane; fans react