Bollywood Newswrap, June 6: Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor's UNSEEN pic goes viral; Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy hand-painting activity

On the 6th of June, 2024, several important and exciting news events took place in the glitzy world of Bollywood that you wouldn't want to miss.

From Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor's unseen picture going viral to Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie enjoying a hand-painting activity, a lot has happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 6, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor's unseen picture

A recent picture of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor from their visit to the under-construction house surfaced on social media. In the snap, the actress and her daughter can be seen donning the same hairstyle. While the baby wore a white floral-printed co-ord set, her mother can be seen in a long striped shirt with casual pants.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie enjoy hand-painting activity

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with her daughter, Malti Marie, as the little one wearing an adorable little red apron tried her hand at painting with her mommy. The following picture reveals the artwork they created together during their painting session.

3. Raveena Tandon breaks silence after being attacked in Bandra

After facing an attack outside her residence in Mumbai's Bandra, Raveen Tandon expressed her gratitude to her followers, as she penned on her Instagram Story, "Thank you for the overwhelming love,belief and support ! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and cctvs now!"

4. Taapsee Pannu says it wasn't love at first sight with Mathias Boe

Speaking about her relationship with her husband Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu told Cosmopolitan India, "There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least, I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting, and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly."

5. Richa Chadha comes out in support of Sharmin Segal amid trolling

Sharmin Segal has been facing heavy trolling for her performance in Heeramandi. Now, her co-star Richa Chadha came out in support of her. A part of her post read, “Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?”

