Bollywood Newswrap, June 7: Heeramandi’s Farida Jalal defends Sharmin Segal's performance; Deepika Padukone drops 'most handsome man ever' post for Ranveer Singh

As we take leave on June 7, 2024, revisiting the top news that made headlines today cannot be missed.

From Farida Jalal defending Shamin Segal's Heeramandi performance to Deepika Padukone dropping a romantic post for her husband Ranveer Singh, several news made it to the 'Top Stories' section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 7, 2024

1. Farida Jalal defends Shamin Segal's Heeramandi performance

Amid heavy trolling, Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi co-star, Farida Jalal, came out in support of her. Defending her Alamzeb role, the veteran actress told India Today, “Why should we be rude to the girl? That may be her capacity just that much. She is Shayra, and she is in love with my bacha, and that’s it.”

2. Deepika Padukone's romantic post for husband Ranveer Singh

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone re-shared a romantic and adorable reel in which she can be seen gushing over her husband, Ranveer Singh. The video features an adorable dog peeking in, and the caption reads, "Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he is the cutest, most handsomest man I've ever seen." Deepika tagged Ranveer in the stories with heart GIFs.

3. Kiara Advani 'likes' hubby Sidharth Malhotra's new selfie

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him gazing at an Italian sunset during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding. Reacting to his picture, wifey Kiara Advani tapped the like button. Sharing the picture, Malhotra captioned it, "Selfie game on point? #Sunset #TravelDiary."

Advertisement

4. Triptii Dimri purchases Rs 14 crore bungalow in Mumbai

As per documents accessed by IndexTap.com mentioned in a Hindustan Times report, Triptii Dimri bought a luxurious ground-plus-two-storey bungalow near Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West area for a whopping Rs 14 crore. The transaction documents reveal that a stamp duty of Rs70 lakh has been paid for this purchase.

5. Aamir Khan shoots for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara

After Delhi, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara, as per the latest report. The report also stated that the superstar is rigorously shooting in the scorching heat to stay on schedule.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: 10 best Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues that redefine romance