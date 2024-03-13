Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 13: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony; Alia Bhatt recalls signing Jigra after Raha’s birth

Today is the thirteenth of March 2024. It has been quite a day in Bollywood with exciting news. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reportedly had a mehendi ceremony. Also, Alia Bhatt shared memories of signing Vasan Bala's Jigra after Raha's birth, among other updates. Quickly go through the top 5 Bollywood news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 13, 2024

1. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot on March 15 in Delhi. According to reports, today was their mehendi ceremony. Pulkit was seen departing for his mehendi ceremony. He looked dashing in a yellow chikankari kurta, paired with sleek black sunglasses, exuding charm and style. Recently, gorgeous bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was heading for her wedding in Delhi.

2. Alia Bhatt recalls signing Vasan Bala's Jigra after Raha's birth

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Alia Bhatt shared insights into her upcoming film, Jigra. Reflecting on the moment she committed to the film, Alia narrated how she signed up soon after giving birth to her daughter Raha Kapoor. She shared, “At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones.”

3. Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The social media influencer Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are set to bring a story that is relevant to this generation which opens up about love in the era of the internet and social media. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

4. Ed Sheeran does Butta Bomma hook step with Armaan Malik

Popular Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran is currently in India as he is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of his show, singer Armaan Malik took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and Ed Sheeran recreated Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma hook step. Butta Bomma is sung by Armaan Malik and features in Allu Arjun's movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Towards the end of the video, Ed Sheeran also mimicked Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose, prompting Armaan to burst into laughter. Armaan Malik captioned the video, "Favourite person in my city"

5. Orry drops unseen pictures with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more from Anant-Radhika's event

Orry recently shared pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Among the highlights were images featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Orry uploaded a video capturing a playful moment where Ranveer appears to be having difficulty taking a photo of Orry alongside Deepika's baby bump. He also posted pictures with Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, as well as Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina, and several other celebrities.

