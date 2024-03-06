Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 6: Janhvi Kapoor gets love-filled birthday wishes from Shikhar Pahariya; Aryan Khan on directing Shah Rukh Khan

On March 6, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news that you wouldn’t want to miss on reading. Firstly, Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 and received a love-filled birthday wish from her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. On the other hand, Aryan Khan talked about directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 6, 2024

1. Shikhar Pahariya’s special birthday message for rumored ladylove Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 today, March 6. She received warm birthday wishes from her fans and several Bollywood celebrities. Among them, one person’s birthday wish caught everyone’s attention: her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. On Instagram stories, Shikhar shared a sweet birthday wish for Janhvi along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. How romantic!

In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with her beau’s fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, “love from all your fur babies.” The rumored couple, along with Orry, also visited Tirumala Temple to seek blessings on Janhvi’s birthday.

2. Aryan Khan opens up on directing Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with GQ India, Aryan Khan opened up on his upcoming project and spoke about directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan admitted that it is always a pleasure and a learning experience. Experiencing Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic firsthand was really exciting for him. He also added that the Dunki star has a wealth of knowledge, which makes his job easier.

“Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability; otherwise, there could be too much madness,” quipped the star kid.

3. Karan Johar congratulates Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant with emotional video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared an emotional video from the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, Radhika can be seen walking down toward Anant and ends up crying emotionally. At the same time, a softer version of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from KJo’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays as the background music. The video captures the emotions of the soon-to-be-married couple along with their family members.

4. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda set to have 4-day wedding event in Delhi

According to News18 Showsha, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding will be a four-day affair.

A source told the above-mentioned portal, “The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

It has also been disclosed that the couple is not interested in a lavish wedding as they want an intimate affair with their family and close friends. “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” added the source.

5. Rakul Preet Singh to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the newly married Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to postpone their honeymoon plans to dive into their work commitments. As per a source mentioned in the report, the couple will kickstart their shooting schedule from mid-May.

“The couple, Rakul and Jackky, have decided to put their honeymoon plans on hold and dive back into their work commitments. Rakul has already begun preparations for her upcoming film and will commence shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from mid-May alongside Ajay Devgn,” the source was quoted as saying.

