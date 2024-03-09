Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 9: Harman Baweja replaces Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana? Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki gets release date

On the ninth day of March 2024, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of exciting developments that stirred up excitement among fans and media circles. Reports emerged indicating that Harman Baweja had been cast to portray the character of Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated adaptation of the epic tale, Ramayana. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde’s Sanki get a release date. Let's delve into the memorable moments that marked this eventful day in Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 9, 2024

1. Harman Baweja to play the role of Vibhishana in Ramayana?

The producers of the highly anticipated mega-budget film Ramayana initially engaged in discussions with Vijay Sethupathi regarding the role of Vibhishana. However, according to a report from Times of India, Harman Baweja has now been roped in to portray the character of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother who supported Lord Rama during the epic war.

2. Sanki to release in 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house made an official announcement about Sanki's release date on social media. According to the announcement, the film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025. Directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is currently shrouded in mystery regarding its plot details. However, it promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, shot on an expansive scale across India and overseas.

3. The Railway Men becomes the most successful Indian show on Netflix

Recently, Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India, said, “India has long been a nation that loves entertainment, and Yash Raj Films have been delighting audiences for years. It is this shared love and innate passion for storytelling that has brought both Netflix and YRF together, forging our multi-year partnership. The Railway Men trended on our Top 10 series list for 100 straight days in the country, making it the longest for an Indian series to date.”

4. Heeramandi Sakal Ban song OUT

The creators of Heeramandi unveiled the first song, Sakal Ban, featuring Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal. In this song, the ladies are seen passionately dancing in traditional attire, set against the grand backdrop reminiscent of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic extravagance. The larger-than-life sets capture the essence of Bhansali's signature style, bringing alive the cultural richness and visual splendor that has become synonymous with his movies.

5. Mahira Khan talks about her pregnancy rumors

During the YouTube video interview with Mashion, Mahira was questioned about the strangest rumor she had heard about herself. She responded, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird; it's just a rumor. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."

