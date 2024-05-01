Bollywood Newswrap, May 1: Salman Khan house firing case accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide; Virat Kohli extends birthday wish to Anushka Sharma

This article contains references to suicide/death.

On the first day of May 2024, the Bollywood industry experienced a mix of shocking and delightful events. Anuj Thapan, the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case, died by suicide while in police custody. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli expressed his love for his wife, Anushka Sharma, on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. These were just two of the five standout news stories that drew the attention of Hindi cinema on May 1, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 1, 2024

1. Salman Khan’s house firing incident accused dies by suicide

One of the accused in Salman Khan's house firing case, Anuj Thapan, who was locked up in Mumbai Police Headquarters, reportedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 1st. The 32-year-old was immediately rushed to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

“The incident took place at around 11 am in the bathroom of the police lock-up on the first floor,” a police official said as per Indian Express.

2. Virat Kohli’s wish for Anushka Sharma

On his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful post to wish Anushka Sharma on her birthday. The Indian cricketer wrote, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light of our world world. We love you so much."

3. Gangster Goldy Brar shot dead

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly been shot dead in the US. News 18 has quoted an American channel reporting that the dreaded criminal was killed at California’s Fairmont and Holt Avenues on Tuesday evening around 5:25 PM local time.

4. Sidharth Malhotra shares an update on his upcoming rom-com with Kiara Advani

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about the rom-com film with wifey Kiara Advani, which was announced earlier. Reacting, he said, “Oh yeah, that’s very much on the table. We can’t say for sure, but we were very interested in working together and finding the correct script combination where both of us justify our roles. Also, the audience gets to see us after Shershaah, which we got a lot of love for. It is about getting the correct elements in place.”

5. A deep fake video of Katrina Kaif surfaces on the internet

An old video of Katrina Kaif has been widely circulated on the internet. In the video, the Tiger 3 actress can be seen speaking French fluently; her speech was modified using artificial intelligence. The deepfake video features Katrina talking about Bina's 'incredible book' in French.

