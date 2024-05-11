Bollywood Newswrap, May 11: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha dazzle at Heeramandi success bash, Kareena Kapoor gets court notice over pregnancy book title

On May 11, 2024, the Bollywood scene was buzzing with exciting updates. The star cast of Heeramandi celebrated the success of the show with radiant smiles. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan received a court notice regarding the title of her pregnancy book. These news items highlighted a bustling day in the world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 11, 2024

1. Stars of Heeramandi rejoice in the success of the show

The ensemble of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the resounding success of the Netflix series. Among the attendees were Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and SLB himself.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book lands her in trouble

As per reports by NDTV, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding a petition challenging the title of her pregnancy memoir, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The petition, filed by advocate Christopher Anthony, seeks to register a case against the actress and the book's sellers for using the word 'bible' in the title.

3. Imran Khan opens up on his comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor

During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Imran Khan opened up about why he decided to go incognito after making a respectable position for himself in the industry. When asked about his comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor then, he said that he 'never considered competition' because there's no way to measure it.

4. Ratna Pathak Shah says she wasn't a good sister

In a recent interview with The Hautterfly, Ratna Pathak Shah revealed she was not a good sister to Supriya Pathak. She said, "We are very different from each other, and yet there is a sense that there is someone like me. When we were kids, Supriya and I fought… I was not a good sister. I have to accept that I was a very big bully, but I am glad I got all my bullying done then. I was an emotional bully, which is even worse."

5. Somy Ali expresses concern for Salman Khan’s safety

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Somy Ali expressed her concerns for Salman Khan's safety. “I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbor," she said.

