Bollywood Newswrap, May 13: Alia Bhatt's interesting revelations about daughter Raha Kapoor; Priyanka Chopra's now-deleted Mother's Day post ft unknown kid

From Alia Bhatt making interesting revelations about her daughter Raha Kapoor to netizens noticing Priyanka Chopra's now-deleted Mother's Day post featuring an unknown kid, quite a lot of news made headlines today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 13, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt's revelations about daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. From not wanting daughter Raha to move out early to delaying her screen time, Alia made interesting revelations about her munchkin during an interview with The Nod Mag.

2. Priyanka Chopra's now-deleted Mother's Day post ft. unknown kid noticed by netizens

On Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra made a few special posts featuring her daughter Malti, her husband Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. But one post of her ft. an unknown girl was noticed by netizens before the actress deleted it. She referred to the baby girl in an off-white dress as 'the one who made her a mommy'.

3. Athiya Shetty's cryptic note amid husband KL Rahul's viral video with LSG owner

Athiya Shetty recently took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the sea with the setting sun casting a warm glow. Alongside the serene image, she captioned it, "The calm after the storm." The post came after the viral video of the LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen engaging in an intense conversation with Rahul.

4. Preity Zinta's candid quiz to paparazzi goes viral

A video on Instagram shows Preity Zinta leaving her gym center when a pap asked her how she was, the actress candidly asked them, "Can I ask you a question?" She adds, "Who calls you here? How do you know I'm here?" To this, the paparazzi replied, "Aapki gaadi dekhi (We saw your car)"

5. Esha Gupta reveals freezing her eggs in 2017

In an interview with Times of India, Esha Gupta admitted to freezing her egg back in 2017 much before meeting her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. “I was very smart. I was single for almost 3 and a half years before I met Manuel (in 2019). I met him by chance, not even in his country or my country. Since then, we both knew that we were getting into a relationship and not dating. You're not at that age to date," she said.

