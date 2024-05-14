Bollywood Newswrap, May 14: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli send gifts to paparazzi for maintaining Vamika, Akaay's privacy; Bishnoi community's message for Salman Khan

Something is always happening in the glitzy world of Bollywood, Like every day, today, on May 14, we see lots of exciting news took place that you don't want to miss.

From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma sending gifts to paparazzi for maintaining their kids' privacy to the Bishnoi community's head sharing a statement for Salman Khan; let's revisit today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 14, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's gifts for paparazzi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently distributed beautiful gift hampers to the paparazzi as they maintained the couple's kids Vamika and Akaay's privacy. The goodie bag is a golden-colored square box that is decorated with pretty flowers on the top. Reportedly, the goodie basket includes a power bank, a small bag to store things, a smartwatch, and a water bottle amongst other things.

2. Official statement from Bishnoi Community for Salman Khan

The President of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya, shared an official statement while replying to Somy Ali and added that they are ready to consider forgiveness only if Salman Khan himself apologizes regarding the black duck poaching case. He said, as per IANS, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman."

3. Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Cruise'25 show in London with Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Davika Hoorne, and others

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 show on May 13 at the Tate Modern in London. In an inside picture from the event, Alia was seen sitting in the front row alongside American actress Demi Moore and singer-actress Debbie Harry. South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, model Lila Moss, and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott were also seen in the picture.

4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's first glimpse to be unveiled at Cannes 2024

According to reports, an exclusive glimpse of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 starting from May 14 to 25. The film is set to be released on July 5, 2024.

5. Babil Khan shares pictures with mystery girl

Taking to his social media, Babil Khan dropped several monochrome pictures with a mystery girl. In the pictures, the actor hugging, laughing, and sharing some cute moments with this girl. In the long caption, The Railway Men actor wrote about moving on which brought confusion among his fans and followers.

