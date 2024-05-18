Bollywood Newswrap, May 18: Chandu Champion trailer OUT, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil receive standing ovation at Cannes 2024, celebs attend last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mom

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Like most days, May 18 has been an eventful day for showbiz. Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil made India proud by receiving a standing ovation at Cannes 2024.

However, several B-town celebs were also seen mourning the passing away of filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's mom. Take a look at all the latest news from the Hindi film industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 18, 2024

1. Chandu Champion’s trailer released

After waiting with bated breath, Kartik Aaryan finally impressed his fans with the trailer of his upcoming sports film Chandu Champion. The peek of the film took the audience on a spectacular cinematic ride, making them excited to watch the movie in theatres on June 14, 2024.

In his Instagram post, the actor said, “With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where I dreamt of becoming an actor #Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil receive a standing ovation at Cannes 2024

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken over the red carpet of the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival, Shyam Benegal’s classic film Manthan (1976), starring Naseeruddin Shah, the late Smita Patil, and the late Girish Karnad, received a standing ovation at the film festival. India's first crowdfunded film was premiered under the Cannes Classic Selection at the global event.

Advertisement

3. B-town celebs attend the last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mom

Sadly, on May 17, the mother of filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani passed away. To be by his side during these testing times, B-town friends of Ritesh attended the last rites that took place today, May 18. Among the many celebs who arrived to bid final goodbye to Sidhwani's mom were Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani.

4. Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to exercise their right to vote

As Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 voting is scheduled to happen on May 20, Shah Rukh Khan shared a message on his official Instagram account and urged people to cast their votes.

He wrote in his post, “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote.”

5. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap the Rajasthan schedule for Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi will be seen together in their next feature film, Jolly LLB 3. The celebs are currently busy shooting for the upcoming movie. A while ago, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 with his co-star.

Through the video, he informed his fans that the team had finally wrapped the Rajasthan schedule for the film. Akshay captioned the clip, “And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see, both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to attend Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes with Eva Longoria, Richard Gere and Naomi Campbell