Bollywood Newswrap, May 27: Celebs jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding; Gauri Khan's caring gesture for Shah Rukh Khan during IPL final

On the twenty-seventh day of May 2024, B-town buzzed with several exciting news that are hard to miss.

From Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others jetting off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding to Gauri Khan's caring gesture for Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL 2024 final, let's revisit today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 27, 2024

1. Celebs jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to have their second pre-wedding on a cruise in Italy and France starting on June 29. Today, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and the bride-to-be were seen leaving for the destination.

2. Gauri Khan's sweet gesture for husband Shah Rukh Khan

A video has been doing rounds on the internet from Sunday’s IPL 2024 final match. In the video, Gauri Khan was seen insisting her husband Shah Rukh Khan wear the mask. Despite his initial reluctance, the caring wife ensured that he wore it. This video won the hearts of fans.

3. Ameesha Patel comments on Kartik Aaryan taking forward Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Ameesha Patel hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her X handle and received a lot of questions about her films.

During this interactive session, a fan asked, "Opinion on Kartik Aaryan??" To this, the actress penned, "Superb actor and a superb dance Aswell and has take our franchise BHOOL BHULAIYAA in the best way forward. V proud of him (thumbs up emoji)."

4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput buy luxury apartment

According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bought a luxury apartment worth around ₹59 crores at the Oberoi 360 West project in the Worli area of Mumbai. The documents also mentioned that the apartment measures 5,395 sq featuring RERA carpet and has three parking spaces.

5. Ananya Panday's debut series Call Me Bae gets release date

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar dropped a new poster of Ananya Panday from her debut web series titled Call Me Bae along with the release date. The highly anticipated show of Panday will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

