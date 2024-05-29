Bollywood Newswrap, May 29: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose with fans in Mumbai; Sidharth Malhotra's perfect flight view ft Kiara Advani

As the twenty-ninth day of May 2024 is about to end, it's time to revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posing with fans in Mumbai to Sidharth Malhotra turning photographer for wifey Kiara Advani, quite a lot of news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 29, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose with fans in Mumbai

In the picture posted by a fan page of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on X with the name VirushkaStann, we can see the couple posing happily with their fans as they stepped out for a dinner date last night (May 28). Anushka looked lovely in a white oversized shirt that she paired with blue textured pants and Virat looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired over grey denim.

2. Sidharth Malhotra's perfect flight view featuring Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra shared some pictures of Kiara Advani and his flight journey on Instagram. The actor's Instagram story features a picture of his wife who is presumably taking a nap during the flight. Sharing her picture, he wrote, "What a view" and also added a sleeping and red heart emoji to it.

3. Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note for Kolkata Knight Riders

Taking it to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan penned a long post-victory appreciation note as his team Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL trophy for the third time.

He wrote, "To my boys…. my team…. my champs….”these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR." He further expressed that he cannot do many things alone, and neither can others, but they manage most of them together. He highlighted that this unity is what Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stood for. SRK praised the players, saying they are all made of star stuff, and urged them to keep dancing.

4. Esha Deol says dad Dharmendra is protective as a male

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol shared that choosing an acting career was not easy for her as it was hard to convince her father, Dharmendra, to let her pursue an acting career. She said, "Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly."

5. Imran Khan says stepping out with Lekha Washington for Ira Khan’s wedding was his first confirmation

In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan said that stepping out with Lekha Washington for Ira Khan's wedding was his official confirmation. recalled reading recent headlines about his relationship status and feeling ‘weirded out’. He said, “There were pictures of us from Ira’s wedding also that had come out which I thought were kind of official or direct and better like you can see our faces. Then last week, she posted like the silhouette picture and everyone’s like ‘They are official’, but what about the one without, where you can see your faces? That didn't count? I was surprised that the headlines came from this and not from that.”

