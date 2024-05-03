Bollywood Newswrap, May 3: Anushka Sharma's 1st pics OUT after son Akaay's arrival; Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

A lot happened on the third day of May 2024. First pictures of Anushka Sharma after giving birth to her son Akaay surfaced on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan reviewed Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies and many more.

In case you have missed any information, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 3, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma's first photos after her son Akaay’s arrival

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time after welcoming their baby boy, Akaay, in February of this year. Anushka’s first photos after her son Akaay’s arrival surfaced on the internet. She was seen enjoying her birthday dinner with her husband Virat and team RCB in Bengaluru.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Laapataa Ladies

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to his Instagram Story to share her review of the movie Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Sharing the poster of the comedy-drama on her stories and tagging the cast and crew of the movie, Kareena exclaimed, "What a gem...take a bow".

3. Fardeen Khan opens up about No Entry sequel

In an interview with PTI, Fardeen Khan discussed the sequel to his film No Entry. He said, "I've heard the script, it is absolutely hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was from Salman Khan or Boney Kapoor or Anees Bazmee... It's a film that's close to my heart."

4. Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for the documentary Women of My Billion on its release day

On the release day of the documentary Women of My Billion, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt post. She shared the trailer of the documentary in the caption. Some of the texts from her note read, “Very rarely do you come across people whose strength leaves you in awe and ignites a fire within you to tell a story that can truly make a difference.”

5. Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt drop heartwarming PICS with mother Nargis on her death anniversary

On Nargis Dutt's death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared two memorable photographs with his mother. The actor wrote, “Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you.” On the other hand, his sister, Priya Dutt, also shared a special post for her mother with a heartfelt note.

