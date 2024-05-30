Bollywood Newswrap, May 30: Ranveer Singh enjoys Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding; Sunny Deol accused of cheating by producers

On the thirtieth day of May 2024, we saw a lot happening at the B-town. Several exciting news made headlines that buzzed throughout the day.

From Ranveer Singh enjoying the 'Starry Night' at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding to Sunny Deol being accused of cheating by producers, let's have a look at today's top news.

A look at top Bollywood news of May 30, 2024

1. Ranveer Singh's pic from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

Ranveer Singh's pictures from the Starry Night event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding went viral. In the pictures, he can be seen striking a pose with a fan. For the glittery evening, the actor looked suave in a navy blue satin shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes.

2. Sunny Deol accused of cheating by prodcuers

As per Hindustan Times, earlier this week, during a press conference, Sorav Gupta, a real estate developer turned producer made shocking allegations against Sunny Deol. He claimed that the actor took money from him in advance to do a film in return in 2016. Gupta further added that Deol continued to take more money over time while promising to start the movie in the future. However, the project never materialized, especially after Gadar 2 success. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation out

Amid Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's cruise pre-wedding, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on social media. They will tie the knot on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. This three-day grand event will unfold at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre, the very same venue where Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

4. Ananya Panday shares pictures from Italy while enjoying Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Story and shared two pictures as she went to Italy to attend the second pre-wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The actress can be seen enjoying the beauty of nature as she strolled through Italy streets.

5. Hridhu Haroon on All We Imagine as Light's Grand Prix win

Hridhu Haroon, who played the role of Shiaz in All We Imagine as Light, reacted to winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. He told India Today, "I think I've just experienced a dreamlike moment because it's every actor’s dream to visit a film festival like Cannes. Not just actors, but everyone associated with films would love this as it is the most prestigious film festival. We are all on cloud nine right now. It’s great. I am still soaking it all in, and I am extremely grateful."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: All We Imagine as Light's Hridhu Haroon expresses happiness over Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024; 'Still soaking it all in'