Bollywood Newswrap, May 31: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor part ways; Katy Perry and Shakira to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre wedding

On the last day of May 2024, a lot happened in the Bollywood industry. In case you have missed any, head to this article to get updated about the top news.

From Pinkvilla exclusively learning about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways to Katy Perry and Shakira set to perform at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding, have a look at today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 31, 2024

1. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways

After dating each other for 6 years, sources exclusively infirmed Pinkvilla today, May 31 that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," added the source.

2. Katy Perry and Shakira to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

As per reports, Katy Perry will perform at the second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Sun UK reports that the singer is scheduled to serenade the couple on the evening of May 31st in Cannes, South France. On the other hand, according to Navbharat Times, Shakira will also grace the event with her performance.

3. Star kids attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday party

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh to Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi, several celebrities' children attended the birthday party of Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya.

4. Shweta Bachchan reacts to rumors of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's acting debut

At a recent event, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was asked about her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda making an entry into Bollywood. She said, "I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does, and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her."

5. Guru Randhawa to perform at Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding

Guru Randhawa shared a reel on Instagram in which he can be seen moving towards the cruise ship where the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding is organized. Sharing the videom he wrote, “Hi from Cannes" and added a fire emoji.

