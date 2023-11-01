Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 1: Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, and more to release in cinemas before Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Parineeti Chopra celebrates first Karwa Chauth

Today is the first day of November 2023. Like other days, 1st November was also filled with lots of engaging news from the Bollywood industry. From Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, and more releasing in cinemas before Tiger 3 to Parineeti Chopra sharing a glimpse of her first Karwa Chauth, many events have happened. Quickly read the top 5 news of November 1 that made it to the 'Hot Section.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 1, 2023

YRF spy universe films to be showcased ahead of Tiger 3's release

Yash Raj Films is set to conduct its first YRF spy universe film festival ahead of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 release. With it, the studio will release all the films in the universe between November 3 and November 5, across all major locations in India. The spy universe consists of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3. Apart from these, Ayan Mukerji is currently directing War 2.

The press release statement reads, "Before #Tiger3 release in India on Sunday, Nov 12, @yrf partners with #PVRINOX for the first #YRFSpyUniverse film festival so that people can refresh the timeline of the interconnected spy films on the big screen! Set to take place from Nov 3-5 across India at prime locations"

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her first Karwa Chauth

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in September this year. The actress is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. She shared a glimpse of the special day. Have a look:

Bobby Deol gifted his Barsaat sunglasses to son Aaryaman

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 8's second episode. Ahead of the show's premiere, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that viewers can expect a blend of engaging and heartfelt conversations as the second episode delves into a heartwarming moment between Bobby Deol and his son Aaryaman Deol. The Animal actor revealed that he gifted his iconic Barsaat sunglasses to his son.

During the show, Bobby shared what his son said after receiving the sunglasses. Aaryaman said, "He (Bobby) has actually gifted me his iconic Barsaat sunglasses which I keep so carefully that I never wear it. But it's just with me and it's one of the things that he has handed down to me that I really cherish.”

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol receive emotional message from father Dharmendra

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8. In the show, they get a message from their father Dharmendra. He said, “Har bacha kaise bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se dur hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye."

The veteran actor added, 'Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehte hain ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi. (Children often act bold and brash when their fathers are not around, but become meek and mild in their presence. Though Sunny exhibited such behavior as a child, he has matured into an intelligent young man. Bobby is the younger one and we tend to love the younger one more. But he says that I love Sunny more.)"

He further said, "I am proud of you, my sons." This message made both Sunny and Bobby really emotional.

Ananya Panday celebrates Halloween on Maldives beach

Ananya Panday celebrated Halloween in the Maldives after her 25th birthday celebration. The actress shared pictures from the Halloween celebration where she can be seen posing with ghost costumes set up on the beach, creating a festive and bewitching atmosphere. In the caption, she playfully wrote, “A witch on a beach, special special halloweeeeeeen.”

