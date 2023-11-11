Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif gear up for Tiger 3 release, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Delhi to celebrate first Diwali after marriage

Bollywood had a pretty eventful day as always, on November 11, 2023, Saturday. Tiger 3 is set to hit the theatres on November 12, Sunday, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the lead actors in the YRF project, are now busy with the final promotions of the movie. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have landed in Delhi to celebrate their first Diwali, post their marriage.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of November 11, 2023, here:

1. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and team gear up for Tiger 3 release

The Bollywood superstar and popular actress are set to return as the celebrated characters Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaimi, in the third installment of the franchise. The Maneesh Sharma directorial, which has been titled Tiger 3, is set to hit the theatres on November 12, Sunday, as a Diwali special release.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with the final rounds of the movie's promotions. The lead stars recently urged the fans to experience the movie to its fullest, and not to reveal any spoilers with a recent social media post.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan urges fans not to reveal spoiler; ‘We trust you to do what is right;’ Katrina Kaif agrees

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reach Delhi for first Diwali celebrations

The Shershaah couple, who tied the knot early this year, have reached Sidharth Malhotra's hometown Delhi for their first Diwali celebrations after the marriage. Kiara Advani's parents have also accompanied the much-in-love couple to Delhi, to celebrate the first Diwali with her in-laws. The pictures and videos of the couple from the airport are now winning the internet.

Watch the video:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet off in style ahead of their first Diwali post marriage

3. Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt birthday note for hubby Raghav Chadha

The newly married actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely, long note for her hubby Raghav Chadha, who celebrated his birthday on November 11, Saturday. "You are the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii," wrote Parineeti Chopra, who also shared a few lovely pictures with her husband, in her post.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post, below:

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s birthday wish for hubby Raghav Chadha: 'You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii’-PICS