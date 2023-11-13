Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 13: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan reacts to fans bursting crackers inside theater; Aadar Jain confirms relationship with Alekha Advani

The Bollywood industry witnessed a lot of events as usual on November 13, 2023. The thirteenth day of November brought a lot of exciting news which you surely don't wanna miss. Salman Khan reacted to fans enjoying Diwali by bursting firecrackers inside a theater while enjoying his film Tiger 3. On the other hand, Aadar Jain confirmed his relationship with Alekha Advani on social media and many more. Quickly go through the top 5 Bollywood news of November 13, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 13, 2023

1. Salman Khan reacts to fan bursting firecrackers inside theater while watching Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was released in theatres on November 12. A video from Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik, Maharashtra showing people bursting crackers as Tiger 3 is playing on the screen has gone viral. On November 13th, Khan took to his Instagram story to write about this incident. He called it 'dangerous' and urged people to stay safe.

He wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

2. Aadar Jain confirms relationship with girlfriend Alekha Advani

The son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, known for his roles in movies like Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie, was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, but the two were reported to have recently parted ways. Today, he confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend Alekha Advani. Before confirming the relationship, the two attended Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali celebration hand-in-hand which sparked speculation about a new romance.

Aadar took to his Instagram and shared a sweet moment with his new girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The photo featured their intertwined hands, set against the backdrop of a living room. Aadar captioned it with, "Light of my life."

3. Deepika Padukone opens up on making time for hubby Ranveer Singh

During a recent interview with Vogue India, Deepika Padukone opened up on her relationship with Ranveer Singh and spoke about the significance of allocating time for each other. Deepika said, "Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time." She further added, "I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided."

4. Ranveer Singh reportedly sold his apartments in Mumbai

According to a report from Moneycontrol, Ranveer Singh has sold two of his luxury apartments in Mumbai on the Western Express Highway. As per reports, the total price of the two properties is a whopping Rs. 15.25 crore. They are located on the 43rd floor of the Oberoi Exquisite in the city's Goregaon East region. It is situated near the Oberoi Mall on the express highway. Reportedly, the flats occupy 1,324 square feet of space and have six parking areas. The deal was finalized on November 6.

5. Have a look at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first Diwali celebration post-marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple. They shared pictures of them celebrating the festival of lights together on Instagram. Have a look:

