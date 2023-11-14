Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 14: Alia Bhatt gives Jigra character sneak peek; Kareena Kapoor Khan advises RRKPK fame to have another child after Raha

The fourteenth day of November 2023 brought a lot of exciting details from the glitzy world of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures giving a sneak peek into her upcoming Jigra character. On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know a piece of conversation between Alia and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Koffee With Karan 8 where the latter asked the former to have another baby after Raha Kapoor, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 14.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 14, 2023

1. Alia Bhatt shares sneak peek into her Jigra character

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures giving a sneak peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the pictures were shot by director Vasan Bala. In the first picture, the actress is seen getting her makeup done by a man. The second snap shows her behind a glass window. He wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. The pictures give a mystique to her character.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Alia Bhatt gives peek into her character, shares PICS from director Vasan Bala's lens

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan advises Alia Bhatt to have another baby after Raha

Pinkvilla has exclusively obtained a conversation between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Koffee With Karan 8. The actresses will appear in the fourth episode of the popular chat show by Karan Johar.

It is revealed that during their chat, Kareena advised Alia to have another child after her daughter Raha with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has spilled the beans on her family dynamic with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She humorously disclosed, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.” Offering a playful solution to their friendly tussle, Kareena Kapoor Khan chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.”

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after Raha; here’s why

3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share BTS pics from Ral Leela sets as film clocks 10 years

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed 10 years of release today. The couple made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The one that changed our lives': Ranveer Singh drops BTS pics with Deepika Padukone on 10 years of Ram Leela

4. Salman Khan celebrates Children's Day after huge success of Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has become one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema. Today, on Children's Day, the actor visited a theatre to spend the day with a bunch of kids. In the video shared on Instagram, he can be seen shaking hands and hugging children. He also posed for a selfie with the kids.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan celebrates Children's Day with kids after film's massive success; WATCH

5. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to Mumbai post-Diwali celebrations in Delhi

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali in Delhi post marriage. Today, they returned to Mumbai after enjoying the festival. A video on Instagram shows the couple spotted at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani hand in hand Mumbai return post Delhi Diwali bash; WATCH

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares Devi's adorable yellow bikini moment in Maldives; WATCH