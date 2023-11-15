Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 15: Anushka Sharma blows kisses to Virat Kohli as he hits ton in IND vs NZ; Ranveer Singh drops romantic pic with Deepika Padukone

The fifteenth day of November 2023 brought a lot of exciting details from the world of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe. Anushka Sharma blew kisses to her husband Virat Kohli as he hit a century during the India vs New Zealand semi-final match in Mumbai, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 15.

1. Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli hitting century in Ind vs NZ match is all things love

During the India vs New Zealand semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, Virat Kohli hit a record-breaking century. His wife and actress, Anushka Sharma cheered him up and the entire Indian team. She was seen blowing kisses in support of her husband.

2. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Abraham spotted together during Ind vs NZ match

Bollywood celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Abraham were spotted enjoying the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. They were seen cheering for India while flaunting their smiles.

3. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani engage in conversation with football star David Beckham during semi-final match

Pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani meeting football star David Beckham during the India vs New Zealand semi-final match went viral within moments. The trio was spotted sitting together and having a conversation during the game.

4. Ranveer Singh drops romantic pic with Deepika Padukone celebrating 5th wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Brussels, Europe on November 14. Today, the actor shared a love-filled snap of his wife kissing his cheek on his Instagram.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to grace the couch of Koffee With Karan 8's fourth episode with Alia Bhatt. Ahead of the episode's premiere, a new conversation between Bebo and Karan Johar has surfaced. The actress expressed her wish to unfollow KJo.

She said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you. Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photo-shoots from the top angle with those bada glasses.”

