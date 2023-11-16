Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 16: Shah Rukh Khan to host party for David Beckham tonight; Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur and more

The sixteenth day of November 2023 was filled with lots of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is hosting a grand party for football star David Beckham tonight. Ananya Panday wished her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his 38th birthday, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 16.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 16, 2023

1. Shah Rukh Khan will host party for David Beckham tonight

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that football star David Beckham is set to grace the grand party hosted by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan tonight. The party will take place at SRK's Mannat. Several celebrities are expected to join the party.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to host grand party for football star David Beckham tonight at Mannat

2. Ananya Panday wishes Aditya Roy Kapur on his 38th birthday

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to wish her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his 38th birthday. Sharing a picture of him on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday AD @adityaroykapur,” along with a rollercoaster emoji and a heart emoji. Sharing the picture she also added a romantic song titled Hearts Beats Slow by Angus and Julia Stone.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday wishes rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on 38th birthday with THIS romantic song

3. Alia Bhatt addresses rumors about marriage problems with Ranbir Kapoor

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Alia Bhatt reacted to the rumors about her personal and professional life. She addressed the rumors about her 'marriage issues' with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "It’s the age of the internet, there’s a misconception a week. Someday I’ve got buccal fat surgery, some day I’m whitening my skin, some day I’m having marriage issues. Misconceptions are misconceptions so they don’t bother me. You do you, I do me.”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt reacts to rumors about marriage issues with Ranbir Kapoor; says THIS

4. Alia Bhatt recalls Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to trolling

During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt recalled Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to trolls. She mentioned that according to Ranbir, the audience has a say, and they can express whatever they want, as long as their movies are successful. She said, “Ranbir also says that the audience owns you, they can say whatever the hell they want to, as long as your movies are doing well. Please do not complain, just sit in your apartment in Bandra.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt recalls Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to trolling; says 'the audience owns you'

5. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hold hands as they leave the hotel after World Cup semi-final

A video on Instagram shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving the Indian team hotel after the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final. In the video, the duo can be seen gracefully descending the stairs, carrying their belongings.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli helping Anushka Sharma walk down stairs at team hotel is all things love