Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 17: David Beckham attends Shah Rukh Khan's bash, Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani likely to appear together on KWK8

The seventeenth day of November 2023 brought a lot of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. Football maestro attended the bash organized by Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. On the other hand, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal reportedly shot together for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 17.

1. David Beckham attends Shah Rukh Khan's party

Football star David Beckham was invited to the party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat. Inside pictures and videos from the bash surfaced. Several celebrities attended the grand party on November 16. Let's take a glimpse of it:

2. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal reportedly shot for Koffee With Karan 8

According to a recent report from India Today, it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are set to grace the popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 for an upcoming episode. The duo has reportedly already shot for the episode at Yash Raj Studios on Thursday, November 16.

3. Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success

Salman Khan has recently stated the success of his action thriller Tiger 3. He said, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. The success of these films is also very personal to me."

4. Emraan Hashmi talks about Shah Rukh Khan's party

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he had fun during Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. The Jannat actor then asked to define 'fun' then said, “I didn’t stay beyond 12 because I get up at 6:30, 7 in the morning.” He added, “I was never a big fan of parties. I don’t know why. They just don’t do anything for me. I don’t drink, therein lies the biggest problem. And I don’t make film industry small talk. The last thing I want to do is talk shop after pack-up.”

5. Here's why Deepika Padukone was left in tears on the first day of Ram Leela’s shooting

During a recent interview with ETimes, writer Siddharth went into a flashback to recall the actress' first day of shoot and stated that she cried on day one of being on the sets. Talking about the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he discussed how he has a habit of breaking the rhythm of an actor.

Hence, in an attempt to break Deepika Padukone’s rhythm, Bhansali changed the flow of the dialogue, while keeping the shot as originally planned. Being her first day at the shoot and how she doesn’t think in Hindi, the perplexing situation made Deepika burst into tears, recalled Siddharth.

