Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 18: Shah Rukh Khan attends Isha Ambani’s twins’s birthday; Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal don’t ‘see each other much’

The eighteenth day of November 2023 witnessed a lot of happenings in the Bollywood industry. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended Isha Ambani’s twins’s birthday. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif spoke about not spending enough time with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news pieces of November 18.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 17, 2023

1. Shah Rukh Khan attends Isha Ambani’s twins’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan attended Piramal and Ambani family celebration for Isha Ambani's twins Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday party at Jio World Garden. The superstar arrived in style in a white SUV to attend the event. It was also attended by Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others. Check out the video!

2. Animal song Arjan Vailly is out now

Today, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal dropped an audio track titled Arjan Vailly. It is sung by Bhupinder Babbal who has also written the lyrics. The song was composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

3. Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal don’t ‘see each other much’

In an interview with ETimes, Katrina Kaif spoke about her and Vicky Kaushal's schedule. She said, “It’s a busy time in our household, we don’t get to see each other much when you are both working so much and have a film on release… so obviously you’d be missing each other."

4. Karan Johar spills beans on Dulhania 3

Karan Johar conducted a live Instagram session earlier this morning. During which one fan asked, “Can we have Dulhania 3? We want Alia and Varun together." In response, KJo said: "Dulhania is a great franchise. It's like one of our premiere franchises. It's full of love and full of emotion. Shashank is a master of blending humor with emotions and we hope to perhaps bring Dulhania back in an interesting re-packaged way.”

5. Katrina Kaif reacts to a fan connecting her Tiger 3 towel scene with Salman Khan song

Katrina Kaif conducted a Q and A session on Instagram. A fan shared a screen grab of Salman Khan dancing with towels on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They referenced Katrina's towel scene from Tiger 3 and asked her: "Jeene Ke...mein Maine towel use kiya aur aapne Tiger me towel use kiya. yeh kya copy kat chal rha hai? (In Jeene Ke...I used a towel and in Tiger 3 you used a towel. What is this copy kat going on?)"

In response, Katrina wrote: "Aapne towel use kiya hai AUR maine towel pehna hai! (You used a towel and I wore a towel)."

