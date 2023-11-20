Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 20: Salman Khan teases Tiger 4; Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya to release on November 22?

On the twentieth day of November 2023, Bollywood was buzzing with news. Following the success of Tiger 3, Salman Khan dropped hints about Tiger 4. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is set to release its first song, Lutt Putt Gaya, on November 22, among other updates. Let's swiftly delve into the top 5 Bollywood highlights of November 20.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 20, 2023

1. Salman Khan hinted at the possibility of Tiger 4

Salman Khan alluded to the possibility of Tiger 4 amidst the success of Tiger 3. At the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, Katrina Kaif praised Virat Kohli's journey, highlighting her observations from his IPL debut with RCB to the present. Salman playfully remarked that she had also seen him evolve from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3, adding a humorous touch by suggesting to wait for Tiger 4 when he reaches 60.

2. Dunki's first song Lutt Putt Gaya to release on November 22

As revealed by an insider associated with the film, after the intriguing Dunki Drop 1 and captivating posters, the makers are set to launch the first song, Lutt Putt Gaya, from Dunki on November 22nd. Described as a delightful romantic track, the song combines soulful melodies with playful elements, featuring unique dance steps that are bound to get everyone moving to its rhythm.

3. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the last rites of Sanjay Gadhvi, which took place today

Following the passing of Sanjay Gadhvi, the director of Dhoom and Dhoom 2, on November 19 due to a heart attack, several Bollywood celebrities, including Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sonu Nigam, were seen attending his funeral to bid their final farewells and pay their respects.

4. Karan Johar shares Sara Ali Khan's glimpse from Ae Watan Mere Watan

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar offered a sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan. He captioned the video with, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin. @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @saraalikhan95 #KannanIyer @darabfarooqui @dharmaticent."

5. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, drops its trailer on November 23

On Monday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed on his Instagram the release date for the trailer of Animal - it's scheduled for November 23rd. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

