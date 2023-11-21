Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 21: Shah Rukh Khan drops Dunki’s Lutt Putt Gaya song poster; Ektaa Kapoor, Vir Das win at International Emmy Awards

November 21, 2023, witnessed a flurry of excitement in Bollywood. The poster for the first song of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Dunki, titled Lutt Putt Gaya, was released, creating a buzz in the industry. Simultaneously, Ektaa Kapoor and Vir Das achieved significant victories at the International Emmy Awards, adding to the day's highlights. Now, let's quickly explore the top 5 Bollywood moments of November 21.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 21, 2023

1. Dunki's Lutt Putt Gaya song poster, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, is out

On the 21st of November, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to reveal the poster for Dunki's first song, Lutt Putt Gaya. The visual showcases Shah Rukh donning a blue kurta and pants, while his co-star Taapsee Pannu elegantly wears a brown suit. In the scene, Taapsee leads Shah Rukh through a bustling crowd, as SRK casts an admiring gaze at her. This much-anticipated song is scheduled for release on November 22.

2. Ektaa Kapoor and Vir Das bag big wins at International Emmy Awards

Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards, recognizing her trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape. In another triumph for India, accomplished comedian and actor Vir Das secured an Emmy in the Best Comedy category for his Netflix Special, Vir Das: Landing. The award resulted in a tie between Vir Das: Landing and the British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season.

3. The first look of Ajay Devgan from Singham Again has been unveiled

This morning, filmmaker Rohit Shetty pleasantly surprised his Instagram family by sharing actor Ajay Devgn's look from their upcoming project, Singham Again. Devgn is portrayed in a raw, rugged, and bold appearance, emanating intensity with fire in his eyes, giving a glimpse into his character in the film.

4. Siddharth Anand to direct action scenes of SRK and Suhana Khan's King, filming starts in January

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming thriller, titled King, is scheduled to begin filming in January 2024. Siddharth Anand will be overseeing the action sequences for this Sujoy Ghosh directorial, currently in pre-production.

5. The Archies song In Raahon Mein has been released

The makers of The Archies have pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the audio release of a fresh track titled In Raahon Mein. This musical collaboration, crafted by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, features the melodic voice of Arijit Singh and is lyrically brought to life by Javed Akhtar.

