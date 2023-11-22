Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 22: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's first song Lutt Putt Gaya released; Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar team up for new film

On November 22, 2023, Bollywood experienced an electrifying day. The release of the first song from Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly anticipated movie Dunki, titled Lutt Putt Gaya, generated significant excitement across the industry. Furthermore, Karan Johar made a remarkable announcement on Kartik Aaryan's birthday, revealing plans for a new film featuring the actor. Let's delve into the standout moments in Bollywood on November 22.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 22, 2023

1. The song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki has been released

Today, the highly awaited debut song, Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki is finally out. This song beautifully depicts the shift of Hardy (portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan) into a romantic character for Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu). Sung by Arijit Singh, the enchanting and lively romantic track is now available, ensuring it will have you singing along. Shah Rukh Khan's graceful dance moves bring an extra layer of appeal to the song, creating a delightful and memorable musical experience.

2. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan collaborate on a film

Karan Johar made an announcement revealing that Kartik Aaryan is set to star in the upcoming film by Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. The yet-to-be-titled movie, scheduled for a cinematic release on August 15, 2025, is a war drama based on true events. The role demands a significant transformation from the actor as he delves into the character for this compelling project.

3. Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes to her former beau Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

Sara Ali Khan shared a nostalgic photo with her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan from their Love Aaj Kal 2 days as the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Kareena Kapoor Khan also conveyed her wishes to him.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan on his dating life getting spotlight on Koffee With Karan: ‘Let’s not talk about relationships’

4. CBFC certifies Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, with an A rating

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an A certification to the upcoming movie Animal, featuring the dynamic duo Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Clocking in at a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 1, 2023.

5. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki's budget revealed

Today, the production cost of Dunki was revealed as exclusively learned by Pinkvilla, amounting to just Rs 85 crores. However, this doesn't include the fees for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. Considering the customary fees for the talent (excluding Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who share in the profits as producers), the overall budget for the film, including print and publicity, is estimated at around Rs 120 crores.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's most popular Indian star list 2023, followed by Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone