Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 23: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal trailer out; Vicky Kaushal opens up on life post-marriage

On the twenty-third day of November, Bollywood witnessed an exhilarating day. The long-awaited trailer for Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was finally unveiled, creating a buzz of excitement throughout the industry. Adding to the thrill, the acclaimed film Fukrey 3 made its debut on the OTT platform. Let's delve into the noteworthy highlights of Bollywood on November 23, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 23, 2023

1. The trailer for Animal has been released

On November 23rd, the long-anticipated trailer for Animal is finally released. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the trailer is packed with entertainment from start to finish. It captivates attention immediately, and the intensity escalates with each scene, presenting the unique and fascinating portrayal of the father-son relationship.

2. Vicky Kaushal discusses the changes in his life after marrying Katrina Kaif

During a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his travel experiences expanded post-marriage to Katrina Kaif. He expressed the profound joy of discovering a companion who makes you feel like you've returned home.

3. Fukrey 3 is now available on OTT

Fukrey 3 has made its way to the OTT platform, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, about two months following its theatrical release. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

4. Alia Bhatt reacts to the trailer of Animal

Proud wife Alia reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer, expressing that she has watched it for the 7000th time, and her mind is officially blown. She emphasizes the immediate need to watch the movie.

5. The latest episode of Koffee with Karan is now available

Episode 5 of Koffee with Karan 8 is here, and it's all about fun. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made some delightfully entertaining and juicy revelations on the show. They shared amusing anecdotes of dating escapades, friendships, and family life making the episode radiate positive vibes and playful banter.

