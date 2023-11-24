Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 24: Salman Khan confirms collaboration with Karan Johar for The Bull; Veteran director Rajkumar Kohli passes away

On November 24, Bollywood experienced a day of mixed emotions. Salman Khan delighted fans by officially revealing his upcoming project, The Bull, in collaboration with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar. This announcement sparked excitement among enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the day also brought the sad news of the passing of veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli. Let's delve into the contrasting highlights that marked this significant day in Bollywood on November 24, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 24, 2023

1. Salman Khan formally announces his upcoming movie titled The Bull

In a recent conversation with Zoom TV, Salman Khan officially announced his upcoming film, titled The Bull, produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The project will be directed by Vishnuvardhan, acclaimed for directing the National Award-winning film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The buzz suggests that Salman will portray the role of a paramilitary officer in this action thriller.

2. Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli has passed away

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away this morning at the age of 93. As per News 18, he collapsed in the bathroom, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The funeral took place later in the evening.

3. The trailer for the upcoming film Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been released

Today, the makers of Joram released the film's trailer, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The gripping trailer offers a glimpse into a unique and rustic portrayal of Manoj Bajpayee, depicting a father confronting various hurdles while carrying a baby. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film narrates the struggles of an outsider fighting for survival, promising an enthralling experience that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee opines his view on gender equality; ‘Never seen my father raising his voice’

4. Amitabh Bachchan gifted Mumbai bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta

According to Zapkey.com, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan reportedly gifted their Mumbai bungalow, Prateeksha, to their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The combined stamp duty for the transactions is ₹50.65 lakh, with the indicated market value of the bungalow at ₹50.63 crore.

5. Gauri Khan designed Ananya Panday's first home

Actress Ananya Panday thanked Gauri Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, for designing her new home in Mumbai. On Friday, the Dream Girl 2 actress took to Instagram to convey her gratitude to Gauri Khan for comprehending her vision for home design and making it exceptionally special for her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor gets new tattoo of daughter Raha’s name; flaunts it during Animal promotions-WATCH