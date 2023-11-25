Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 25: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter adopts 50-day marketing plan, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram announces wedding date

On the twenty-fifth day of November, Bollywood lit up with excitement. Siddharth Anand strategically laid out a 50-day marketing plan for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, creating ripples of anticipation in the industry. Adding to the buzz, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared the date for their upcoming nuptials. Get ready to dive into the glamorous highlights that adorned Bollywood's landscape on this thrilling November 25th.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 25, 2023

1) Siddharth Anand plans a 50-day marketing plan for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Sources report that Siddharth Anand and his team are gearing up for a 50-day marketing campaign for Fighter. The initiative starts with a teaser launch in early December, coinciding with the ongoing post-production and sound mixing. Both Siddharth and Hrithik are meticulously selecting the first promotional material to captivate the audience, aiming to create a buzz around this action thriller.

2) Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal the date for their upcoming wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have disclosed that their wedding is scheduled for November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, with a subsequent reception in Mumbai. The couple took to Instagram to share their joy with fans and request their blessings.

3) Parineeti Chopra advises fan pages against posting quotes with her name

Parineeti Chopra posted a stern warning on her Instagram, cautioning fan pages against wrongly attributing quotes and interviews to her regarding other artists. Although she didn't mention specific fan clubs, she emphasized that she would take action by reporting such incidents.

4) Salman Khan expresses his views on a Zoya spin-off

Salman Khan enthusiastically discussed the prospect of a spin-off centered around Katrina Kaif's character, Zoya, in the Tiger franchise. However, he emphasized that Zoya's character would feel incomplete without Tiger. According to him, Tiger would need to make an appearance and play a crucial role in saving the day, even if he's not present throughout the entire film.

5) Vikrant Massey confirms 12th Fail's submission for the 2024 Oscars

Vikrant Massey confirmed that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is now in the running for the 2024 Oscars, making its mark as an independent entry.

