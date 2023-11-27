Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 27: Rani Mukerji-Kajol to grace Koffee With Karan 8; Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal might get sequel

The twenty-seventh day of November 2023 brought a lot of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. The new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 shows Kajol and Rani Mukerji gracing the couch. Makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal hinted at a sequel to the film, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 27.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 27, 2023

1. Kajol and Rani Mukerji to appear at Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar shared the new promo of his Koffee With Karan 8. The sixth episode of KWK8 is set to be graced by Bollywood's famous actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The new episode will be premiered on Thursday, November 30. Take a look:

2. Is Animal 2 on the cards?

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and others attended a press meeting for Animal in Hyderabad today. Hinting at a sequel to the film, Bhushan, during the meeting, said, "It's surprise and I think again we will come to know on the 1st of December."

3. Suhana Khan turns singer first time for The Archies

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a post revealing she became a singer for the first time as she sang Jab Tum Na Theen from The Archies. The song is also voiced by Dot., Javed Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Tejas.

4. Anil Kapoor said yes to Animal for THIS reason '

During the press meeting in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor revealed the reason behind saying yes to Animal. He said, "Bhushan (Kumar) Ji aye, unhone kaha ki Ranbir Kapoor film ke hero hai aur film ki kahani yeh hai ke father aur ye son hai aur yeh son aur yeh father hai aur ek do line boli, maine bola 'done.' I said yes to the film. Sandeep ji (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) was directing the film, Bhushan ji was producing the film and Ranbir was there in the film so that was enough for me to say yes." (Bhushan Ji came and told Ranbir Kapoor is the hero of the film. The story of the film is this is the father and the son and the son and the father and said one two lines and I said yes).

Praising Bobby Deol, the veteran actor said, "And then of course, when I came to know Bobby is also here in the film so I was, I cannot tell how happy I was and the way Bobby has worked hard in this film is unbelievable. Bobby bole meri shooting kab ayegi aur jab ayi you have seen what he has done. (Bobby used to tell when his shooting time will come and when it finally came, you saw what he has done).

5. Alia Bhatt falls prey to Deepfake

After Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika mandanna, Alia Bhatt fell prey to Deepfake video. An AI-generated video of Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds of social media. The video features a woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt making obscene gestures.

