Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 28: Salman Khan to start KJo-Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull in February; Ajay Devgn reveals how he proposed Kajol

The twenty-eighth day of November 2023 was filled with lots of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. From Salman Khan starting Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull next year to Ajay Devgn revealing how he proposed to his wife and actress Kajol on the sets of Ishq, there are quite a few headline-grabbing incidents from B-Town. Take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 28 that made it to the 'Hot Section.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 28, 2023

1. Salman Khan to start The Bull next year

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years on a big-budget action film directed by Vishnuvardhan.

We again exclusively learned that Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the Vishnuvardhan directorial The Bull in February 2024. “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that one would get to see the leaner version of Salman in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The film is likely to be Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release, however, the exact date will be locked once the film goes on floors.

2. Ajay Devgn reveals he proposed Kajol on Ishq sets

Indra Kumar's directorial Ishq completes 26 years of its release today. The film starred Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol in the lead roles. To celebrate the special ocassion, Kajol took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture featuring the cast.

She wrote, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like “Why does the sun set so late damnit ? “ .. What fab actors we were na ;)”.

Ajay Devgn reacted to the post and revealed that he proposed to Kajol on the sets of Ishq as he shared, “Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring ?”

3. Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia Bhatt helped him through scenes in Animal

In a conversation with Lovin Dubai, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt helped him through scenes in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

The actor said, “Every scene or every day when I'm going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her, and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?”

4. Emraan Hashmi reveals he was once star-struck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While talking to Connect FM Cannada, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he was once star-struck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and waited outside her vanity van to get a glimpse of the actress.

He said, “I have been starstruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actually, I had never done this before. I waited outside her van when I was an assistant director with my cousin Mohit Suri. He was also an assistant at that time." Revealing he waited for at least for one-and-a-half-hours, he further added, "We were assisting for Raaz but before that I had seen her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I was a huge fan. I wanted to get a glimpse of her."

5. Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others pose for a happy picture

A fan on X (Twitter) recently shared a picture from the Animal promotions in Hyderabad. The picture featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bobby Deol, Bhushan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Take a look:

