Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 29: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram tie knot in Imphal; Hrithik Roshan's War 2 gets release date

The Bollywood industry was filled with lots of engaging news on the twenty-ninth day of November 2023. From Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram getting married in a traditional way in Imphal to Hrithik Roshan's War 2 getting a release date, many events have happened. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of 29th November.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 29, 2023

1. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie knot

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur. The private wedding was surrounded by their loved ones. A video shared by ANI shows the wedding moments of the newlywed couple. Have a look:

2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 gets release date

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Ayan Mukerji have collaborated for War 2. We were also exclusively informed that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the film. Now adding to the excitement, War 2 got a release date and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, on August 14, 2025.

3. Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday to attend Red Sea International Film Festival

Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the leading ladies, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday will be attending the Red Sea Film Festival.

Gina Golani Shetty, Founder of Stellar Entertainment shared, “The magic of Bollywood is truly global! This year, we are taking some of the best of Indian Cinema to the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival. Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday will be at the festival in Jeddah. It’s another step into taking Indian Cinema and Actors to a global stage and Red Sea Festival sees a congregation of artists from across the world."

She further added, “Last year, we took Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and this we have a stellar line-up as well. We feel extremely proud to be the catalyst between the Indian film and music industry and the Saudi and UAE for such prestigious events.”

4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga spills beans on Shahid Kapoor's appearance in Animal

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked whether he had seen a video of Ranbir Kapoor entering a hospital as a part of the film's scene which led to a lot of conversation about whether Shahid Kapoor is making a cameo as Kabir Singh in Animal.

When asked if he had any thoughts of bringing Kabir Singh into creating a universe in the film, Sandeep said, "Nahi, nahi (No, no). I believe in the idea of universal but it should not be forceful. It should happen (organic)."

5. CBFC suggested modifications in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make certain modifications involving ‘intimate visuals’ between the characters named Vijay and Zoya in Animal. According to a report published in The Indian Express, it reads, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.” CBFC also suggested altering certain cuss words, and a word at 1 hour and 31 minutes to ‘Black and the word ‘vastra’ to be replaced with ‘costume’. On the other hand, two unrevealed dialogues have been modified to “Kabhi nahin” and “Kya bol rahe ho aap”.

Moreover, the word ‘natak’ has been muted, and the subtitles were changed to “You change pads four times a month.”

