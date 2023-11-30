Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 30: Salman Khan threat post traced to Europe; Katrina Kaif dubs Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur 'flawless'

On the final day of November, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of activity, with updates pouring in from various quarters. The recent threat aimed at Salman Khan and Gippy Grewal has been traced back to a European country. Additionally, Katrina Kaif commends her husband, Vicky Kaushal's stellar performance in Sam Bahadur.

Let's delve into the noteworthy highlights that marked Bollywood's landscape on November 30.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of November 30, 2023

1. Salman Khan's threat post has been traced

According to a recent report, the Facebook post targeting Salman Khan and Gippy Grewal is believed to have originated from a European country. Mumbai police suspect the possible involvement of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad. Following the threats, Khan's security, already at Y-level, underwent a review.

2. Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif praised the film Sam Bahadur and applauded her husband Vicky's performance on her Instagram. In a heartfelt caption, she described the film as a poetic, beautiful classic that transported her to another era. She went on to commend Vicky's flawless performance, expressing immense pride.

3. Malvika Raaj tied the knot with Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, known for portraying young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, tied the knot with her beau, Pranav Bagga, in Goa. Following their engagement in Turkey earlier this year, the couple joyfully shared their wedding announcement on Instagram, featuring enchanting snapshots from their special day.

4. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to hit OTT soon

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is poised for its OTT release soon. Viewers can catch it on Jio Cinema starting December 2. Set in a small town, the movie delves into the challenges and societal pressures related to marriage and family.

5. Alia Bhatt donned a personalized T-shirt showcasing Ranbir Kapoor at the screening of Animal

At Animal's screening, Alia Bhatt sported a personalized T-shirt featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film. Dressed in a stylish black blazer paired with pants, Alia's choice of a customized tee added a personal touch to her ensemble. She effortlessly radiated elegance with minimal makeup, gracefully open hair, and accessorized with silver earrings. The chic black handbag she carried served as a perfect complement to her sophisticated look.

