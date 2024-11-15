Bollywood Newswrap, November 15: Diljit Dosanjh in legal trouble ahead of Hyderabad concert; Maheep’s one-night stand with Sanjay and more

Today, November 15, 2024, the Hindi film industry witnessed some important revelations by actors, legal troubles for singers, and new updates. In case you missed any of it, we have created this newswrap for you.

From Diljit Dosanjh receiving official notice from Telangana Government before his concert in Hyderabad to Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor revealing she agreed to marry her now-husband, Sanjay Kapoor while being drunk, here's what all happened today.

Here are the top headlines of November 15, 2024

1. Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana Government before concert in Hyderabad

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad, his Dil-Luminati tour has come under legal troubles. The Telangana government has issued him a notice prohibiting him from performing on any songs that promote substance abuse, violence, or drugs.

The notice comes after a complaint was filed by a resident in Chandigarh expressing concerns over the issue and its impact on the audience. Also, it emphasizes that no children should appear on stage during the concert and raises concern about the harmful effects of loud sounds and flashing lights on them.

2. Aamir Khan Khan is treating the next 10 years as the last years of his active career

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir Khan recalled that he had planned to quit acting earlier during the pandemic, but his family had convinced him otherwise. So, when he decided to work again, he realized it might be the last decade of his active career and wanted to make the most of it.

Advertisement

The superstar shared that he has accepted six new projects, something he never did earlier because he has been thinking about the uncertainty of life. As a result, he wants to be highly productive and make the most of it.

3. Maheep Kapoor recalled she accepted Sanjay Kapoor's marriage proposal when she was drunk

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor shared some interesting insights about her marriage on Raunaq Rajani's show. The diva, who has been married for over 30 years, had a rom-com sort of love story with Sanjay Kapoor.

She revealed she was drunk when she gatecrashed a party with Sanjay, and they had a one-night stand, which eventually turned into marriage. Kapoor also mentioned she met her in-laws when she was drunk, but they accepted her wholeheartedly.

4. Karan Johar defends selling 50% stakes in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla

Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions made headlines recently when the filmmaker sold his 50% stake in the company to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute. It was sold for Rs. 1000 crore. In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, the director joked about renaming the company to Pharma Productions or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Serum.

Advertisement

He defended the decision by sharing the thought behind it. Johar shared he took the stop with a vision to convince his creativity towards filming with strong financial insights from Poonawalla. He admitted it would help to grow his company and help him retain his creative freedom.

5. Priyanka Chopra spent a wonderful day out with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with an adorable photo dump featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress, busy shooting for the next season of Citadel, took some time out to spend her day with Malti as they visited the National History Museum in London.

In the picture, her little one looked cute as she relished tasty food, strolled through corridors, curiously observed her surroundings, and enjoyed her time with her mom, Priyanka. She captioned it, writing, "In between sleeps. (accompanied by a camera, Christmas tree, champagne bottle, leaves and crocodile emojis) Sound on (accompanied by a loudspeaker emoji)."