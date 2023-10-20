Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 10: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser out, Aamir Khan to relocate to Chennai and more

On October 20, Friday, Bollywood witnessed quite a lot of interesting update releases and events as always. Meanwhile, some important reports about the top celebs also garnered the attention of film fanatics and netizens. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif revealed the Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song teaser from their upcoming project Tiger 3, on Friday. Meanwhile, it has been reported that superstar Aamir Khan is planning to shift his base to Chennai.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 20, Friday, below:

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif revealed the Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song teaser from Tiger 3

The highly anticipated first single of Tiger 3 is set to be out on October 23, 2023. Ahead of the Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dropped the much-awaited song teaser on social media, to the much excitement of their fans and cine-goers. The peppy song teaser hints that Khan's first collaboration with singer Arijit Singh is clearly for a memorable track.

Aamir Khan to relocate to Chennai soon?

According to the latest reports by India Today, Aamir Khan is set to shift his base to Chennai very soon. As per the latest updates, the Mr. Perfectionist has decided to relocate to the capital city of Tamil Nadu, for the treatment of his mother Zeenat Hussain, who has been not keeping well these days.

