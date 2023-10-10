Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 10: Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana; Salman Khan reveals new poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya from Tiger 3

The tenth day of October 2023 was full of exciting news from Bollywood. Have you missed reading important stories? In case you have, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Salman Khan revealing the new poster of Tiger 3 featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya; many exciting events happened. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of October 10, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 10, 2023

Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in talks with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. The source revealed to us, “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

The source further added, "Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman."

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser out on October 13

Sources close to the development have exclusively informed us that the teaser of Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on October 13.

According to a source, it will be launched in the presence of the entire cast, director, and producers in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch on the same day. “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder's heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign,” revealed a source close to the development.

The producer, Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), handshaked a deal with Star Network to showcase the teaser of this biopic in the India vs Pakistan game. “India vs Pakistan World Cup match is the biggest event of the year, which would be watched by over 5 crore Indians. The producers have gone ahead with an impactful marketing campaign as the teaser of Sam Bahadur will air all throughout India vs Pakistan game across the Star Network Platforms. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible and invite them to experience this heroic tale of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw,” the source added. It's a teaser with a runtime of around 1 minute 26 seconds.

Advertisement

Watch newlywed Parineeti Chopra blush as paps ask 'Jiju kaise hain?'

Parineeti Chopra was papped at the Mumbai airport wearing an all-black outfit. The newlywed caught the attention of everyone by her sindoor and the pink choora which were glowing.

In the video, a pap can be heard questioning the actress, “Jiju kaise hain humare?” Reacting to this, she blushed and responded by saying that Raghav Chadha was fine.

Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture to get a sequel?

During a recent interview with India Today, Milan Luthria clarified that he has no plans to make a sequel to The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. He said, “No, not from me, I have given what I had to. Yes, there has been speculation in the media, but I don't think I would like to visit that film again. It's a very special film, it happened at a very special time, with a special actor, producer, writer and all of us. It's now become part of who we are and I don't think we can improve on it.”

Salman Khan reveals new poster of Katrina Kaif as Zoya from Tiger 3

Salman Khan took to his Instagram and revealed another poster of Tiger 3 featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, in the film.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "Zoya (fire emoji) #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Meanwhile, Katrina also shared the poster, and wrote, "Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest news of Bollywood!

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif as Zoya is all guns blazing fierce in NEW poster from Salman Khan starrer