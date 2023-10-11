Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 11: Amitabh Bachchan turned 81; Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to get special fan screening

The eleventh day of October 2023 offered a bunch of exciting news about Bollywood. If you have any important story, worry not, as Pinkvilla is here to present you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turning 81 to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to get special fan screening, many events have happened. Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of October 11, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 11, 2023

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 81

Today, Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday. The veteran actor greeted his fans and followers outside his Jalsa as they came to wish their idol. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol, several Bollywood celebrities extended their warm birthday wishes to the legendary actor.

Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill opens up on breaking desi image

During a recent interview with News18, Thank You For Coming actress Shehnaaz Gill opened up on breaking her own stereotypical image of a “desi” girl and showcasing her new avatar. She said, “People have a certain image of me wearing a certain kind of clothes. Since that has been broken, they’re in shock. They’ll take time to get used to this version of me. Acceptance takes time. It might take some time for them to understand that I can do things beyond looking just desi."

Aamir Khan reveals his children's reaction to his break from films

During an interview with News18, Aamir Khan revealed his three children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan's reaction to his break from films. He said, “After one and a half years, my children sat me down and explained to me, ‘You have always been an extreme person. When you were working, you were only working. And now you want to stay only with us. Ye dono ke beech ka bhi raasta hai, jo aam log follow krte hain, humaari bhi zindagi hai, humein bhi waqt chahiye (There is a middle road that normal people follow. We too have a life and we need time for ourselves).”

He further added, “My children are quite mature now. They told me, ‘Don’t leave your work, this is your life, this is your passion.”

Disha Patani stopped by security at Mumbai airport for THIS reason

In a recent video, Disha Patani can be seen getting stopped by security at Mumbai airport despite having a valid ticket. The real reason why she was stopped is the actress could not show her ID proof. That is why, the security officer asked Disha to show her Aadhar Card after which she was finally allowed inside the airport. Watch the video:

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to have special fan screening

The makers of the superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, revealed plans for a special screening on October 15. The film is going to complete 25 years on October 16. Dharma Productions shared the 25th-anniversary poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!” Have a look:

