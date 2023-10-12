Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 12: Genelia Deshmukh joins Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen Haldi pics out

The twelfth day of October 2023 brought a lot of exciting, scintillating, and exclusive news about Bollywood. There's no need to worry if you have missed any story as Pinkvilla presents you a list of 'Hot Stories' that made it to the section of 'Top Stories.' From Genelia Deshmukh joining Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen pictures from the Haldi ceremony released, many events have happened. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of October 12, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 12, 2023

Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan started prep-work for Sitaare Zameen Par

Pinkvilla has been the first to reveal that Aamir Khan’s next has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par and will go on floors in January 2024. Now, we have exclusively learned that Genelia D Souza Deshmukh will be playing the female lead of Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir.

“Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has got Genelia on board the film as the female lead. Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled,” revealed a source close to the development.

Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan her biggest cheerleader

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Saba Azad said that her beau and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is her "bigger cheerleader." She called the actor her "partner." The couple was recently papped together in the city seemingly after enjoying a lunch date.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 trailer released

The makers of Aarya 3 released the nerve-wrenching trailer of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3. During the trailer launch event, the actress asked everyone to "expect the unexpected" from the new season. Aarya 3 will be streaming on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Zeenat Aman shares story about Amitabh Bachchan as she wished latter belated happy birthday

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to extend a belated happy birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan. She penned, "I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously. The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set. For reasons that will become clear - I’m not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved." She recalled how Big B was late for a shoot and the film's director thought that she had held up the shooting. See Zeenat Aman's post:

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen pics from Haldi ceremony are out

Unseen snaps from the Haldi ceremony of the newlywedded Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been shared on social media. The actress stunned in a mesmerizing bright red gown, complemented by an ethnic jacket. And, the AAP leader opted for a classic white kurta pajama ensemble, accessorized with sleek black sunglasses. Parineeti also shared more photos from the ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s excitement is palpable in unseen PICS with Raghav Chadha from Haldi ceremony